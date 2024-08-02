Hot and Humid with a Few Showers

LAS VEGAS — Friday starts with a mostly cloudy sky and warm conditions, near 90°, at sunrise. Isolated showers in southern Clark County at sunrise may lift north toward Las Vegas by late morning and midday, when we have a 30% chance of passing rain. Highs reach 106° with increased afternoon sunshine. The humidity will make it feel steamy. A stray afternoon or evening storm can't be ruled out, but the better chances will be north of Las Vegas and remain there tonight. The weekend is dangerously hot and humid, with highs at 110° Saturday as a 20% chance for a pop-up storm lingers with the heat of the day. Sunday reaches 112°, prompting an Excessive Heat Watch that will be with us Monday (113°) and Tuesday (114°). Record highs are possible Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Monsoon-related storms try to organize again by the middle of next week, with 30% rain chances beginning Wednesday and lasting through the end of the week. Increased clouds and the potential for wet weather will keep highs below 110° starting Thursday of next week and lasting into the following weekend, but remain above-average.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.