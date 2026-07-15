Hot and humid with a chance of storms Wednesday

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low: 87° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Chance of Showers & Storms High: 108° Winds: S 5-15

THURSDAY: Chance of Showers & Storms High: 108° Winds: S 5-15



Tuesday’s Haiku

Warm and humid night

Spotty t-storms tomorrow

Triple digit heat

Chance of spotty showers and storms this evening. Partly cloudy, warm and humid tonight with lows in the upper 80s. Monsoon pattern will stay with us this week bringing moisture and daily chances of showers and storms, but there will be dry periods. Highs in the triple digits and lows in the upper 80s. Stay safe and cool.