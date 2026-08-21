Hot and Humid with a Chance of Storms

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 88° Winds: NE 5-10

FRIDAY: Slight chance of storms High: 106° Winds: SW 5-15

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High: 107° Winds: S 10-15



Thursday’s Haiku

Near ninety tonight

Slight chance of t-storms Friday

Triple digit heat

Partly cloudy and warm tonight with lows in the upper 80s. Slight chance of showers and storms on Friday as more moisture moves into the region. Chance of showers and storms will continue this weekend and into next week, but there will be dry periods. Highs above normal with overnight lows in the 80s.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8 pm Friday. Limit time outside. Stay inside with A/C and stay hydrated.