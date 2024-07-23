Hot and Humid with a Chance of Showers and Storms

Chance of showers and storms this evening. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy through the overnight hours. Lows in the 80s and 90s. The chance of showers and storms will be with us through the work week as monsoonal moisture remains with us. Highs will reach around 110 each day. Drier air will be moving through this weekend and highs will be below 110.
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jul 22, 2024
