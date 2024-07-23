Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and Humid with a Chance of Showers and Storms

Posted at 7:59 PM, Jul 22, 2024

Chance of showers and storms this evening. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy through the overnight hours. Lows in the 80s and 90s. The chance of showers and storms will be with us through the work week as monsoonal moisture remains with us. Highs will reach around 110 each day. Drier air will be moving through this weekend and highs will be below 110.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018