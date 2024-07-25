Hot and Humid, Storm Chance Dwindles

LAS VEGAS — Humidity remains in place as highs reach 112°, so the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until 11 p.m. We wake up to the 80s and low 90s at sunrise. Storm chances are low, around 10% in any one spot, today and tomorrow. Humidity drops a notch Friday, but highs return to 111° and southwest winds pick up to 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds linger this weekend, with 30 mph gusts Saturday and 25 mph gusts Sunday. Humidity drops significantly this weekend, so temperatures at night fall to the 80s. Highs each weekend afternoon reach 107° and 106° in Las Vegas, respectively. Highs jump from 106° Monday to 108° Tuesday, then hover near 110° after that. Humidity may creep back just enough to warrant small 10% storm chances starting Wednesday and lasting into early August, which begins Thursday.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.