Hot and Humid, Spotty Showers and T'Showers

LAS VEGAS — This morning is warm, in the 80s to near 90°, with a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs hit 107° in Las Vegas, 104° in Pahrump, 109° in Mesquite, 111° in Overton, 104° in Boulder City, 106° in Laughlin, and 84° in Mt. Charleston. Humidity means more clouds, and a 20% chance for passing showers and thundershowers this afternoon and tonight. The chance climbs to 30% as clouds increase even more Friday morning, and lingers the rest of the day as highs reach 106°. Monsoon mugginess makes weekend highs near 110° feel uncomfortable; there's a 20% chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower both weekend days. The humidity and small rain chances linger next week as highs remain well above-average for early August, near 110° each afternoon. Lows at night will be warmer, near 90°, due to increased humidity and increased clouds.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.