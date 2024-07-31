Watch Now
Hot and Dry Tomorrow, More Humidity on the Way

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 70s and 80s. Sunny and hot tomorrow. May see some smoke and haze from the wildfires burning in California. Monsoonal moisture returns as we start August on Thursday. It'll be hot more humid with a chance of showers and storms. The heat, humidity and chance of storms will continue through the weekend and early next week.

