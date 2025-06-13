Hot and Breezy Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas wakes up to the 80s with south winds at 15-25 mph and sunshine. Afternoon highs near 104° come alongside a return of 15-25 mph southwest winds.

Readings drop to the 90s after sunset and late night lows remain close to 80° across the weekend.

The weekend brings continued 20 mph gusts and highs of 107° and 108°, respectively. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday to warm against the dangerous heat.

No rain or storm chances for the next couple weeks around Southern Nevada.

Triple digit heat between 105° and 110° is the rule next week.

After 30 mph southwest gusts on Monday, daytime winds dip to 15-20 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.