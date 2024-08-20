Hot and Breezy Today

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday morning starts in the mid 80s in Las Vegas. Highs hit 110° today, just 2° shy of the record from 2020. The humidity has gone down a notch, and we'll be mainly sunny. Southwest winds pick up to 10-25 mph this afternoon. Windy weather is expected the rest of the week; gusts reach 30 mph Wednesday and Thursday, then 35 mph on Friday. Highs remain near 105° on Wednesday and Thursday, and there are small 10% rain and storm chances in Las Vegas those two days (better chances in Laughlin, Mesquite, and across Arizona and Utah). Highs drop to the 90s (for the first time in three months) on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s those days. Breezes linger Saturday at 10-25 mph, and calmer conditions are expected Sunday and Monday. Highs bounce back to 102° Monday and rise above 105° for the rest of next week. Nighttime lows should remain in the upper 70s next week as humidity remains low.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.