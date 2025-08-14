Justin's Forecast: Hot and Breezy Thursday, Dip Friday and this Weekend

MORNING: Las Vegas moves from the mid- and upper 80s at sunrise to the 90s by 9 a.m. and the 100s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs will hit 107° around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. Make sure kids have plenty of water, a hat, and sunglasses for the walk to and from school. Southwest winds are up to 15-25 mph this afternoon.

EVENING: Temperatures will drop to the 90s by 9 p.m., and late-night lows dip to the low- and mid-80s.

In the video above, I talk about how sidewalk temperatures are still way too hot for dog walks from late morning through the afternoon.

Even as highs drop near 100° across the weekend, as you can see in the seven-day forecast below, the early mornings and evenings are still the best time to get outside to avoid the heat.

The humidity goes up Friday, bringing some clouds, so the temperatures go down to 102°. While Las Vegas can't rule out a pop-up shower or storm, it seems more likely east of us, in spots like Mesquite, St. George, and Kingman. We'll still be breezy in the afternoon with some 15-25 mph gusts.

Saturday is partly cloudy, a bit muggy, and has a high near 100°. Gusts pick back up to 15-25 mph as a small pop-up rain and storm chance can't be ruled out.

Sunday is 102°, a tad humid, mostly sunny, and still a bit breezy in the afternoon.

Winds relax Monday and Tuesday as highs reach 103°-104°, which is average for mid-August.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.