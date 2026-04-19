Hot and Breezy Start to the Work Week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:62° Winds: SW 5-10

MONDAY: Mostly sunny High:90° Winds:SW 15-20 G 25

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High:87° Winds: S 15-25 G 35



Sunday’s Haiku

Low sixties tonight

Hot with sunshine on Monday

Breezy southwest winds

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 60s. Mostly sunny, hot and breezy on Monday with highs in the low 90s. Stronger winds on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves into the region with gusts around 35-40 mph. Cooler and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Less wind by Thursday.