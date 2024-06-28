Hot and Breezy Days Ahead

LAS VEGAS — We start in the mid and upper 80s at sunrise with southwest breezes at 10-15 mph. Gusts reach 25 mph this afternoon with sun and a high of 108°. Lows drop to the mid 80s tonight through the weekend. Highs near 110° are expected this weekend and early next week, before bigger heat develops. Highs push to 112° Wednesday and then 113° on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Plan on a sunny, dry, very hot Fourth of July, with evening readings around 105° during fireworks. No rain or storm chances are expected in Southern Nevada over the next ten days. Lows at night will warm to the upper 80s most of next week.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.