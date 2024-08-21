Hot and Breezy, Again

LAS VEGAS — Windy weather is expected the rest of the week; gusts reach 25 mph today, 30 mph Thursday, and 35 mph Friday. Highs still sizzle today (107°) and Thursday (103°) with a mostly sunny sky and small 10% rain and storm chances as widespread monsoon activity continues in Arizona and Utah. Highs are still expected to drop to the 90s (for the first time in three months) on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s Friday through Monday, and if you're up early on the weekend we'll start in the low 70s at sunrise. Breezes linger Saturday at 15-25 mph, while calmer conditions develop Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs bounce back to 102° Monday and hover between 100° and 105° the rest of the week. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 70s to near 80° next week.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.