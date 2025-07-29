Hot and Breezy Afternoons Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas wakes up to the mid-and-upper 70s at sunrise. Highs approach 106° from mid-to-late afternoon, with sunshine and south winds at 10-20 mph.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

After an evening in the 90s, lows fall to the upper 70s late tonight through sunrise tomorrow.

Temperatures reach between 104° and 106° each day through the weekend, which is average for late July and early August.

Lows each night will be in the upper 70s to near 80°; a bit below-average.

Afternoon gusts near 25 mph are expected each day from Wednesday through the weekend, as well as early next week.

No rain or storm chances are expected in the next week.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow, due to ozone that accumulates during the warm season.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with grass and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.