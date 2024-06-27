Hot and Breezy Afternoons

LAS VEGAS — We start in the upper 80s and low 90s at sunrise with southwest breezes at 5-15 mph and a partly cloudy sky. Southwest gusts reach 30 mph this afternoon while a drop in humidity delivers full sun and a high of 109°. Lows drop to the mid 80s late tonight and beyond. Friday through the weekend sees sunshine, afternoon gusts around 25 mph, and highs between 107° and 109°. We'll linger at 109° as July begins Monday, with sun and a return of 25 mph afternoon winds. Highs push past 110° next week, setting up a hot and dry Fourth of July near 112° in the afternoon and above 100° in the early evening for fireworks. No rain or storm chances are expected in Southern Nevada over the next ten days.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.