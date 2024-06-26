Hot, A Bit Humid, Turning Breezy

LAS VEGAS — We'll start near 90°, close to a record warm low. Morning sun gives way to a mostly sunny afternoon as clouds form over the mountains. Highs are near 110° this afternoon when southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph. Evening temperatures won't drop into the 90s until 10:00 p.m. Lows are warm, in the upper 80s, tonight. Southwest gusts reach 30-35 mph on Thursday as drier air accompanies sun and a high of 108°. Lows drop to the low 80s Thursday night and beyond. Friday through the weekend sees sunshine, afternoon gusts of 20-25 mph, and highs between 107° and 109°. We'll return to 110° as July begins on Monday, with sun and a little less wind. Highs hover near 110° next week, which sets us up for a hot and dry Fourth of July. After a high of 109° in the afternoon, evening temperatures linger above 100° for the fireworks.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.