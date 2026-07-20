Hit-or-miss rain forecast sticks around

TONIGHT: Fair skies. South winds 5-10mph. Low: 88°

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. 20% showers & t-storms. 106°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% showers & t-storms. 106°

After trace amounts of rain fell in the Las Vegas valley Sunday morning, storm activity dispersed by the afternoon hours. However, due points remain high in the 50s and it feels a little on the muggy side outdoors due to the saturated atmosphere (more than we're used to here in Southern Nevada. This monsoon push isn't over though — we're tracking a 20% chance of showers and isolated t-storms Monday as well. The system is going to diminish marginally as we look towards mid-week. A possible uptick in moisture is possible Friday, Saturday but it's difficult to pinpoint exactly how that will shake out for Las Vegas so many days in advance.

Temperatures are seasonable. For now. We're warming up this week up to 108 degrees by Thursday. Over next weekend, the forecast is calling for a return to the 110s. Hang in there!