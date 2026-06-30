Highs in the 90s on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 75° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 97° Winds: SE 5-15 G 25

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 100° Winds: SE 5-15 G 25



Tuesday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Highs in the nineties Wednesday

Breezy southeast wind

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 70s. The 90s will continue Wednesday as a trough remains overhead with breezy conditions at times. Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts, the triple digits return on Thursday and continue to warm up. We’ll have seasonably warm temps through the 4th of July holiday weekend.