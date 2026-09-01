Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

Highs in the 90s as we start September

Posted

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 77° Winds: SW 5-10
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 97° Winds: SW 10-20 G 30
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 96° Winds: SW 15-20 G 30

Monday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny and windy Tuesday

Highs in the nineties

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 70s. Mostly sunny and windy on Tuesday with highs in the 90s. The 90s and windy conditions will stay with us the rest of the week as a trough remains over the region. Dry during the work week. Slight chance of showers and storms Labor Day weekend.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with Channel 13