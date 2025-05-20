Highs in the 90s are Here to Stay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunrise temperatures in the 60s move through the 70s from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., jump through the 80s from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and peak in the low 90s from mid-to-late afternoon. Sunshine and light breezes are expected.

Tonight drops to the mid-and-upper 60s away from The Strip, with 70° at the airport.

Wednesday and Thursday hit the upper 90s, so we'll keep an eye on the chance that Las Vegas sneaks to 100° because that benchmark has yet to happen in 2025.

Thursday and Friday bring 30 mph southwest gusts in the afternoon. Highs Friday, this weekend, and next week will hover in the mid 90s, which is a bit above-average for late May.

Late night and early morning low temperatures will be in the low 70s during this time frame.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next two days, with ragweed, grass, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types. Starting Thursday, "low" pollen levels are expected.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow as ozone has begun to build.