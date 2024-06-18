Highs in 90s Today

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas enjoys breezy 70s early today, with north winds at 15-25 mph through the commute. By midday the winds drop to 10-20 mph as temperatures slowly climb through the 80s, and afternoon highs are limited to the low-and-mid 90s with calm conditions and a partly cloudy sky. Juneteenth is Wednesday and we'll be in the 70s through mid-morning before climbing back to 101° with sunshine and south breezes at 10-20 mph. Wednesday night drops back to the low 70s away from The Strip. Summer starts Thursday afternoon and we'll hit 104°. A sizzling 108° is expected Friday before 109° Saturday and 110° Sunday. Those numbers are closer to records than averages for late June. We'll stay about that hot through most of next week. Nighttime lows will be in the mid 80s in Las Vegas this weekend into next week.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.