Highs Closer to Records Than Normals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early morning wake-up temperatures in the 50s and low 60s come with a clear sky and light winds.

This afternoon brings upper 80s, which is very close to the record of 90° from 2022. We'll remain mainly sunny in the afternoon as light winds persist.

Tonight sees partly cloudy conditions, continued calm breezes, and lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday is near 90° in the afternoon, as mostly sunny weather replaces some morning cloudiness. The record is 93° from 2022. Southwest gusts reach 20 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday is windy, with southwest gusts peaking at 35 mph in the afternoon. More clouds than sunshine as highs reach the mid 80s after an early morning in the 60s.

Friday through the weekend sees a temperature reality check as highs dip back to the mid 70s, which is typical for late March. Gusts those three days toggle between 20-25 mph under a partly cloudy sky, with mostly cloudy weather on Sunday.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and "moderate" tomorrow.