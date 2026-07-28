Highs Above 110° This Week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 89° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: S 5-15 G 20



Monday’s Haiku

Near ninety tonight

Very hot temps tomorrow

Limit time outside

Mostly clear and warm tonight with lows around 90. Sunny and very hot on Tuesday with highs above 110° as high pressure remains over the region. Highs will be above 110 ° through the work week. Extreme heat returns this weekend as high pressure strengthens with temperatures potentially tying record highs on Saturday and Sunday (115°-116°) Stay safe and cool.