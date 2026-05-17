High Wind Warning Sunday

LAS VEGAS TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67°

LAS VEGAS TOMORROW: Mostly sunny then very windy. Wind speeds up to 26mph, gusts up to 44mph. High: 91°

LAS VEGAS MONDAY: Cooler and breezy. High: 79°

It's time to be weather alert! A cold front is moving into Southern Nevada tomorrow Sunday and stick around through Monday morning. Tie down loose items outside.

Sunday, a High Wind Warning will go into effect for Clark, Lincoln, Southern Nye, Esmeralda, and Inyo Counties and those will expire Monday morning. The Lower Colorado River Valley also has a High Wind Warning in effect. Be prepared for blowing dust & debris, hazardous crosswinds, tree damage and possible power line impacts. Gusts upwards of 65mph are possible for the region. In the evening, the winds will shift from a southwesterly direction to a northwesterly direction as an indicator of the cold front moving through.

As a result of this weathermaker, temperatures will drop drastically on Monday taking Las Vegas back to the upper 70s which is below average for this time of year. The lower temps are short-lived however, and we'll be back to the 90s in Las Vegas by Wednesday.