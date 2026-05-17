A very windy Sunday: High wind warning issued for Clark County and surrounding area

Las Vegas tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 67°

Las Vegas tomorrow: Mostly sunny then very windy. Wind speeds up to 26mph, gusts up to 44mph. High: 91°

Las Vegas Monday: Cooler and breezy. High: 79°

It's time to be weather alert! A cold front is moving into Southern Nevada Sunday and should stick around through Monday morning.

Sunday, a High Wind Warning will go into effect for Clark, Lincoln, southern Nye, Esmeralda, and Inyo counties, expiring Monday morning. The Lower Colorado River Valley also has a High Wind Warning in effect. Gusts upwards of 65 mph are possible for the region.

Be prepared for blowing dust & debris, hazardous crosswinds, tree damage and possible power line impacts. Tie down loose items outside.

In the evening, the winds will shift from a southwesterly direction to a northwesterly direction as an indicator of the cold front moving through.

As a result of this weathermaker, temperatures will drop drastically on Monday, taking Las Vegas back to the upper 70s, which is below average for this time of year.

KTNV

The lower temps are short-lived, however, and we'll be back to the 90s in Las Vegas by Wednesday.