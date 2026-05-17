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A very windy Sunday: High wind warning issued for Clark County and surrounding area

Very windy Sunday ahead for Las Vegas
Posted
and last updated
  • Las Vegas tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 67°
  • Las Vegas tomorrow: Mostly sunny then very windy. Wind speeds up to 26mph, gusts up to 44mph. High: 91°
  • Las Vegas Monday: Cooler and breezy. High: 79°

It's time to be weather alert! A cold front is moving into Southern Nevada Sunday and should stick around through Monday morning.

Sunday, a High Wind Warning will go into effect for Clark, Lincoln, southern Nye, Esmeralda, and Inyo counties, expiring Monday morning. The Lower Colorado River Valley also has a High Wind Warning in effect. Gusts upwards of 65 mph are possible for the region.

Be prepared for blowing dust & debris, hazardous crosswinds, tree damage and possible power line impacts. Tie down loose items outside.

In the evening, the winds will shift from a southwesterly direction to a northwesterly direction as an indicator of the cold front moving through.

As a result of this weathermaker, temperatures will drop drastically on Monday, taking Las Vegas back to the upper 70s, which is below average for this time of year.

7 day forecast

The lower temps are short-lived, however, and we'll be back to the 90s in Las Vegas by Wednesday.

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