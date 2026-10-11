Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Rachel came through Las Vegas early Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: More than 1" of rain fell early Sunday morning on the west side of the Las Vegas valley, prompting a Flash Flood Warning until 8:30 a.m. Around 0.5" of rain feel on the east side of the valley during that time frame. There will be breaks in the rain but additional showers and thundershowers are still possible this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s and southeast gusts are hitting 40 mph.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with the potential for additional showers and thundershowers, although lots of breaks in the action. Southeast winds at 25-40 mph as temperatures hover in the low 70s.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with only an outside chance for more showers or thundershowers. Readings in the upper 60s with south winds at 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows near 60 degrees with dry conditions much of the time.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 5am Monday. There's also a Wind Advisory in place through 5am Monday.

A cooler stretch as we enter the work week, with upper 60s for highs Monday and south winds at 15-25 mph as additional showers and thundershowers develop. The chance in any one spot is only 40%.

Tuesday is even cooler, with wake-up temperatures in the low 50s and highs limited to the upper 60s as a 30% chance of a shower or thundershower lingers.

Las Vegas sees late night and early morning lows in the 50s the rest of next week, with highs in the low 70s .