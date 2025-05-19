Heating Up This Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday starts in the 60s in Las Vegas with north winds at 10-20 mph and sunshine. The afternoon remains breezy, with continued 10-20 mph breezes and highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night drops to the low-and-mid 60s with a clear sky and light winds.

Highs hit the 90s Tuesday for the first time in a week, alongisde light winds and sunshine.

Wednesday also looks sunny and hot. We'll wake up to near 70° and see a high of 97° with light gusts of 10-15 mph.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Las Vegas hit 99° earlier this month, and we expect the same on Thursday, when southwest breezes hit 15-25 mph in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Late night and early morning low temperatures will be in the low 70s across the weekend.

Friday (97°) and Saturday (94°) see persistent daytime gusts of 15-25 mph under mostly sunny conditions.

Sunday remains hot, around 96°, with light south breezes at 5-15 mph with sunshine.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next three days, with ragweed, grasses, and oak as the predominant pollen types. Starting Thursday, "low" pollen levels are expected.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow as ozone has begun to build.