Heating up again this week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 85°

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies. Light, variable winds. High: 103°

TUESDAY: Clear skies. High: 106°

Monsoonal moisture is on its way out — and a return of sizzling temperatures is back in! An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for Tuesday through Thursday in the lower elevations of Clark County and Southern Nye County as we warm up to above-average levels increase heat risk mid-week. You know the drill, drink plenty of water, seek out shade or take breaks from the heat, and wear sunscreen!

We tracking a return of showers and storm potential later this work week with temps returning to normal levels by next weekend.