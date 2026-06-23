Heat, wind, and monsoon on deck this week for Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 79°

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. SW winds in the afternoon 5-10mph, gusts up to 25mph. Overnight rain chances 10-30% with isolated t-storms. Increasing cloud cover in the evening. High: 109°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated t-storms before 11AM. Breezy with SW winds 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. High: 106°

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we're tracking the arrival of monsoonal moisture. The impact is minimal...just a 10-30% chance of rain in the valley at this time. Could see a few sprinkles or potentially just some virga. Isolated t-storms have not been ruled out, but more rain is expected in San Bernardino County to our southwest. We'll see cloud cover move in with this system Tuesday night, although it's not long-lived and won't bring us any more moisture after Wednesday.

Temperatures cool off slightly Wednesday with a high of 106. On Thursday we'll see 107.

Windy weather ramps up later this work week with gusts up to 30mph Thursday, Friday, Saturday due to a low-pressure system in the Pacific Northwest. We will cool off slightly due to the influence of this system back towards the low 100s and high 90s by next weekend.