Heat Warning Until 9pm

LAS VEGAS — An Excessive Heat Warning continues Tuesday (114°) until 9pm. Las Vegas ties the record high for the date both today and tomorrow (111°). Monsoon humidity builds this week, bringing a 10% rain chance Thursday, 20% chance Friday, 30% chance Saturday, 20% chance Sunday, and 10% chance Monday. The humidity will aggravate highs of 110° Thursday, 108° Friday, and 109° Saturday and Sunday, which are already above-average for August. Lows at night remain warm, near 90°, through the week and into the weekend. Forecast numbers for Las Vegas would tie or break record warm lows every night this week and through the weekend!

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.