Heat Warning Until 9 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the 80s with sunshine and southwest breezes at 5-10 mph. We'll hit the 90s by 8:00 a.m. and the 100s by 11:00 a.m. Highs reach 109° in Las Vegas, 105° in Pahrump, 109° in Mesquite, 112° in Overton, and 110° in Laughlin. South gusts hit 15-25 mph this afternoon. The Excessive Heat Warning expires at 9:00 p.m., when readings drop back into the 90s. Lows late tonight only fall to the low 80s. Las Vegas remains hot through Father's Day weekend. Highs reach 106° tomorrow afternoon as south breezes return to 15-25 mph. Warm nights in the low 80s through the weekend offer minimal heat relief. Highs linger at 107° Friday with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Father's Day weekend looks hot and windy, with 30 mph gusts each afternoon and highs of 108° and 104°, respectively. A slight dip to 99° is expected Monday (gusts 25 mph) and we may be limited to the mid 90s Tuesday. Triple digit heat quickly returns to Las Vegas next Wednesday (100°) and highs range from 105° to 110° from Thursday through the following weekend. No rain chances are anticipated over the next two weeks, which is typically for June in Southern Nevada.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.