Heat Warning Tuesday & Wednesday

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunshine, a few high clouds, and light winds. We'll hit the 90s by 10:00 a.m. and the 100s by 1:00 p.m. Highs reach 103° in Las Vegas, 100° in Pahrump, 103° in Mesquite, 106° in Overton, and 105° in Laughlin. An Excessive Heat Warning returns Tuesday and Wednesday as Las Vegas returns to 107° and 109°, respectively. Warm nights offer little heat relief, with lows close to 80° the next several nights. Highs linger at 105° Thursday through the weekend. Breezes peak at 20 mph Wednesday and Thursday, otherwise afternoon gusts are limited to 15 mph most of the week.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.