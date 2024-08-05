Heat Warning Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS — An Excessive Heat Warning continues Monday (113°) and Tuesday (114°) as Las Vegas expects to tie a record high each afternoon. We anticipate a record-tying 111° on Wednesday. Monsoon humidity builds tomorrow, bringing a small 10% rain chance Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances climb to 20% Thursday, Friday, and this weekend. The continued humidity will aggravate highs between 105° and 110°, which are above-average for August. Lows at night remain warm, near 90°, through the week and into the weekend.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.