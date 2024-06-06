Heat Warning Through Saturday

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas wakes up to the low-and-mid 80s with sunshine and light winds. We'll hit the 90s by 8:00 a.m. and the 100s by 10:00 a.m. Highs reach 112° in Las Vegas, 107° in Pahrump, 112° in Mesquite, 115° in Overton, and 114° in Laughlin. An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Saturday. Highs hit 110° Friday and 108° Saturday. Little overnight heat relief during this stretch as Las Vegas only briefly drops to the mid 80s between midnight and sunrise. Highs linger at 104° Sunday and 105° Monday. The middle of next week also looks hit, with numbers back near 110° Wednesday.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.