Heat Warning Starts Today

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunshine and light winds. We'll hit the 90s by 9:00 a.m. and the 100s by noon. Highs reach 107° in Las Vegas, 104° in Pahrump, 108° in Mesquite, 111° in Overton, and 110° in Laughlin. The Excessive Heat Warning starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday as Las Vegas reaches 109° tomorrow. Warm nights offer little heat relief, with lows in the low 80s the next several nights. Highs linger at 106° Thursday (25 mph gusts) and Friday (15 mph gusts). Father's Day weekend looks hot and breezy, with 30 mph gusts each afternoon and highs of 107° and 104°, respectively. A slight dip near 100° is expected early next week but will only last for a couple days.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.