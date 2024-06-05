Heat Warning Next Three Days

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas wakes up to the upper 70s and low 80s with sunshine and light winds. We'll hit the 90s by 9:00 a.m. and the 100s by noon. Highs reach 108° in Las Vegas, 106° in Pahrump, 109° in Mesquite, and 112° in Overton and Laughlin. An Excessive Heat Warning runs through Friday and may be extended through Saturday. Highs in Las Vegas hit 112° Thursday, 110° Friday, and 108° Saturday. Record highs are expected Thursday and Friday. Little overnight heat relief during this stretch as Las Vegas only briefly drops to the mid 80s between midnight and sunrise. Mostly sunny Thursday gives way to thicker high clouds Friday through the weekend, when southwest breezes pick back up to 15-25 mph. Highs linger at 107° Saturday and 104° Sunday. Nighttime lows remain in the low 80s through the weekend. Next week also looks warmer-than-average, with highs between 100° and 105°.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.