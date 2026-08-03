Heat warning extended through Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 88°

TOMORROW: Mostly clear. SW winds 10-15mph, gusts up to 25mph. High: 114°

TUESDAY: Mostly clear. S SE winds 5-15mph, gusts up to 25mph. High: 112°

Mostly sunny skies and scorching hot conditions stick around Southern Nevada through the week. On Monday, we're looking at a high temperature of 114° which is 10 degrees warmer than the average high for August 3rd of 104°. Due to the above normal heat, an Extreme Heat Warning will remain in effect through Wednesday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. These alerts may be extended since temperatures aren't expecting to drop under 110° until next weekend. There is very little relief overnight with this forecast, temperatures only drop into the low 90s and upper 80s in the valley. Stay safe and take precautions — plenty of water, seek out shade, and limit outdoor exposure when possible. Afternoon breezes will continue Monday and Tuesday with gusts up to 25mph.