Heat Warning Continues Until Friday

LAS VEGAS — An Excessive Heat Warning runs through 8 p.m. Friday, and we wouldn't be surprised if it was extended through Saturday. Anyone outside without adequate cooling and hydration will be impacted by the heat over the next several days. Early morning temperatures in the 80s aren't providing much relief. Highs reach 107° today and 106° Friday. Sunny conditions and lower humidity are expected the next two days. This weekend drops to 104° Saturday and 102° Sunday, but increasing humidity makes it feel uncomfortable, and brings a 20% rain and storm chance to Las Vegas. The chance is 40% in the mountains across the weekend. We'll trend back to completely dry weather Monday through next week, but above-average highs remain (between 100° and 105°).

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.