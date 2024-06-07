LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the mid 80s with sunshine and light winds. We'll hit the 90s by 8:00 a.m. and the 100s by 10:00 a.m. Highs reach 109° in Las Vegas, 105° in Pahrump, 110° in Mesquite, 112° in Overton, and 110° in Laughlin. An Excessive Heat Warning continues Saturday as Las Vegas returns to 107°. Warm nights offer little heat relief, with lows Friday and Saturday after midnight briefly dropping to the mid 80s. Highs linger at 103° Sunday and Monday. We're back between 105° and 107° for the middle of next week. Temperatures Sunday night and beyond will be close to 80° in Las Vegas, with mid 70s away from The Strip.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.