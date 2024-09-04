LAS VEGAS — Wednesday starts in the low and mid 80s in Las Vegas. We expect highs near 106° today, with lingering humidity, and an Excessive Heat Warning begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m. Friday. Anyone outside without adequate cooling and hydration will be impacted by the heat the next several days. Highs during that stretch remain at 106° in Las Vegas, with nighttime lows in the low 80s providing little overnight relief. This weekend drops between 100° and 105°, and increasing humidity brings a 20% rain and storm chance to Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday. The chance is higher in the mountains, around 40% each weekend day. We'll trend back to dry weather by Tuesday, but above-average highs continue next week (between 100° and 105°).

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.