Heat records in jeopardy in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 72°

TOMORROW: Hot and sunny. High: 105°

TUESDAY: Hot and sunny. High: 105°

Unseasonably warm conditions stick with us through the start of the work week. Be prepared!

Temperatures continue heating up out there the next few days, with record and near record heat forecast for Monday and Tuesday across much of the region.

In Las Vegas, the previous record for 5/11 is 103° set in 1960. The previous record for 5/12 is 104° set in 1996.

If you’ll be spending time outdoors, keep heat safety in mind, stay hydrated and as cool as possible, taking frequent breaks in the air conditioning if you can! Temperatures cool down midweek back to the 90s, but will still remain above normal for early May.

Gusty southwest winds return to Southern Nevada Tuesday and that'll mark the cooldown expected to take us into the rest of the work week.