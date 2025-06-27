Heat Ramps Up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs return to the triple digits in Las Vegas today. Look for 103° with afternoon gusts of 10-20 mph. Sunshine mixes with haze from wildfire smoke at times and the air quality forecast remains "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Low temperatures will be in the low 80s late tonight, this weekend, and next week.

Weekend highs hit 105° Saturday and 107° Sunday, with light winds limited to 5-15 mph alongside sunshine.

Monday reaches 109°, which would be 1° shy of the hottest day we've seen so far this year, and 10-20 mph breezes will return in the afternoon.

Tuesday hits 107° as we flip the calendar to July, and south winds pick up to 15-25 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday brings a 10% chance of a pop-up thundershower, but the majority of next week's monsoon activity remains anchored over Arizona and the other Four Corners states. That said, a small 10% rain chance is in the Las Vegas forecast from Tuesday the 1st through Saturday the 5th.

Right now the July 4th Las Vegas forecast is 101° with 10-20 mph afternoon winds and a 10% chance of a pop-up thundershower. Evening temperatures would be in the 90s for fireworks.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.