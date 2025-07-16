Hazy, Warm, and Breezy Today, Storm Chance Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas starts in the upper 80s this morning with hazy sunshine. Highs hit 105° this afternoon as southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph.

Smoke, mainly aloft, continues to swirl around Southern Nevada as wildfires burn in Nye County, northern Arizona, and central Utah. The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today due to smoke and other pollution.

Thursday sees a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly after midday. The chance continues after dark. Any passing thundershowers might produce strong wind gusts, alongside lightning and brief, heavy rain. Some humidity brings a mostly cloudy sky, keeping highs below 100° for the first time in two weeks.

Friday brings a 30% chance of rain and storms, a mostly cloudy sky, increased humidity, and below-average highs in the upper 90s.

Saturday yields a 10% rain and storm chance, otherwise it looks partly cloudy, a bit muggy, and warmer; highs are back to 103° in the afternoon.

Sunday and early next week sees the humidity drop and a dry pattern return. Highs are back near-normal, around 105°. Wind gusts Sunday reach 20 mph, with 25 mph gusts Monday and Tuesday.

Lows at night in Las Vegas this week and next week range from the low to mid 80s.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today, and "medium" tomorrow through the end of the work week. Ragweed, grass, and chenopods are listed as the predominant pollen types.