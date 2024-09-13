Watch Now
Haze continues for Friday in Las Vegas

Haze will stay with us through Friday in Las Vegas as wildfire smoke continues to pump in from the SoCal wildfires. In addition, a smoke plume coming from the PNW will also drift south and impact our air quality. Temperatures are sticking to the mid-90s through the weekend and next week another low pressure system will drop temperatures into the 80s. Plan for wind over the weekend and a chance of showers on Monday.

Scripps National Desk