Haze continues for Friday in Las Vegas

Haze will stay with us through Friday in Las Vegas as wildfire smoke continues to pump in from the SoCal wildfires. In addition, a smoke plume coming from the PNW will also drift south and impact our air quality. Temperatures are sticking to the mid-90s through the weekend and next week another low pressure system will drop temperatures into the 80s. Plan for wind over the weekend and a chance of showers on Monday.
