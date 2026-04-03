Guy's Forecast: Windy and cool Friday in Las Vegas before Easter weekend warmup

TODAY: Windy and relatively chilly! Daytime highs in the low to mid 70s, with gusts upwards of 30-35 mph possible

THIS WEEKEND: Gradual warming trend starts Saturday with highs at or near 80 with pesky breezes, calmer winds Sunday with highs in the mid-80s

NEXT WEEK: Daytime highs climb near 90 by Tuesday, staying in the mid to upper 80s most of the week

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We've had quite the gusty start to our Finally Friday here in Las Vegas, and it's going to stay that way for most of the day!

Overnight wind gusts topped 40 mph in several of our neighborhoods in the Las Vegas valley, resulting in some blowing debris and some bark from trees in the roadways on our morning commute.

Our winds are projected to peak right around the lunch hour today, with sustained winds between 20-25 mph through noon, and gusts upwards of 30-35 mph.

The reason we're seeing such strong gusts this morning is because of the cold front that's landed north of us, which is also cooling us down below normal for the first time in a month — our official forecast high for Harry Reid Airport today is 73°, which would be our first time at or below normal (normal for today is 76°) since the first week of March. Crazy!

Despite the gusty winds, we don't have any wind warnings, watches or advisories in place in the Las Vegas valley today — gusts and wind speeds aren't high enough to qualifty — but we do have a Lake Wind Advisory still in place through tonight for Lakes Mead, Havasu and Mohave, for gusts potentially topping 55 mph resulting in 3-5 ft. wave heights.

WATCH | Breaking down Friday morning's top gusts, Wind Advisory criteria in Las Vegas

Breaking down Friday morning's top gusts, Wind Advisory criteria in Las Vegas

As we take a look ahead to your Easter weekend, temperatures will start another gradual climb above normal on Saturday as we make our return to the 80s (going for 80° at the airport tomorrow and 85° for Easter Sunday) with mostly clear skies and gradually decreasing winds — still breezy tomorrow and calmer on Sunday.

We're on track to see temperatures return to near 90° by Tuesday, before retreating back into the mid 80s for most of the rest of the week.

There's a chance for some more unsettled weather towards the end of next week, but it's still far too early to tell with any certainty what that could or would look like.

In the meantime, enjoy the cooler weather today, and have a great weekend!