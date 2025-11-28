Guy's Forecast: Warm Black Friday on tap before cool down starts this weekend

TONIGHT: Temps in the upper 40s and low 50s

TOMORROW MORNING: Chilly start to Black Friday with temps in the 50s—bring a jacket when you're lining up for sales!

TOMORROW AFTERNOON: Another warm day, high temperatures in the upper 60s

TOMORROW NIGHT: Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s once again

_____________________________________________

A beautiful Southern Nevada Thanksgiving evening will turn into a chilly early Black Friday morning, before we warm up again tomorrow afternoon.

Thanksgiving's official daytime high today was 69 degrees at Reid Airport, which is seven degrees above normal. Overnight lows tonight will dip into the upper 40s for a bit, but will mostly remain in the low 50s.

Another warmer than normal day is on tap for Black Friday, with daytime highs returning to the upper 60s throughout our neighborhoods. It'll still be chilly when you're waking up early to catch those Black Friday deals, though, so make sure you have a light jacket with you before you head out.

This will be a picture perfect weekend to head outdoors, with beautiful conditions expected at Red Rock Canyon (in the low to mid 60s and mostly sunny), Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort (low to mid 40s with lots of sunshine and excellent snow conditions) and Lake Mead (upper 60s and low 70s and mostly sunny).

Temperatures will start to cool a bit this weekend as an area of low pressure makes its way into our region, with daytime highs in the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday, cooling off into the upper 50s by the time we kick off next work week. Overnight lows will cool off, too, down into the low to mid 40s.

We'll stay dry for the time being, but it's looking like slight precipitation chances could return to the forecast towards the back end of next week, however it's still a little too soon to tell how that'll shape up at this point.

In the meantime, enjoy your beautiful long Thanksgiving weekend!