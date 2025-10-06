Guy's Forecast: Temps near normal to start work week in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Cooling down into the low 60s with mostly clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW MORNING: Another chilly morning in the 60s, warming up into the mid 70s by late morning

TOMORROW AFTERNOON: Daytime highs in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine

TOMORROW EVENING: Temperatures in the 70s by sunset, overnight lows in the low to mid 60s once again

LOOKING AHEAD: Warming trend continues with temps slightly above normal by Wednesday and near 90 by Thursday, possibility of rain chances returning by the weekend

_____________________________________________________________

A lot more of the same weather-wise on Sunday in Southern Nevada, with clear skies, lots of sunshine and below normal temperatures.

Our official high temperature at Reid Airport was 80 degrees today, which is seven degrees below average for October 5.

Temperatures tonight will cool back down to the low to mid 60s overnight, so another relatively chilly morning is on tap to kick off the week.

No major changes are expected for our work week forecast, with very calm conditions ahead. Temps will warm back up closer to normal by the middle of the week, knocking on the door of 90 by Thursday — whether we actually reach 90 on Thursday remains to be seen, though.

We're still continuing to track tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific that could influence our weather pattern towards the back end of this week and next weekend. Tropical Storm Priscilla strengthened into a hurricane over the last 24 hours, and the main questions in our forecast remain how strong of a storm she'll develop into and where she'll track.

Regardless, early models show we should get some sort of an increase in moisture in our atmosphere into the desert southwest by the end of the week as Priscilla moves north, and its interaction with a fairly sizable area of low pressure that'll be moving inland off the coast of the Pacific Northwest could increase our rain chances by Friday and Saturday.

Early precipitation chances show 30% for Friday and Saturday, but we're still quite a ways out and confidence remains low.

Have a great end to your weekend and start of the work week!