Guy's Forecast: Temperatures likely at or above 110° every day this week

TONIGHT: After a daytime high of 111°, some neighborhoods will dip down into the 80s overnight for the first time in a few days while many of us stay in the 90s

TOMORROW: Going for 111° officially again on Monday, with periods of cloud cover and breezy winds at times, overnight lows in the upper 80s

THIS WEEK: Temperatures above 110° through the end of the week with the best chance to be below 110° on Wednesday, intermittent breezes expected here and there with lows in the upper 80s

NEXT WEEKEND: Looking like next weekend will be even hotter than this past weekend, but just how hot remains uncertain at this point — currently looking at 115° on Saturday, but that certainly could change

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Another day, another day of a high temperature above 110° in Las Vegas, and it's not changing anytime soon.

We hit 111° for our official high temperature at Reid Airport, which marked our fourth straight day above 110° — our record 110° day streak is currently 11, which we set in July 2024, between July 3 and July 13.

If our forecast holds, that mark is in serious jeopardy, as daytime highs are expected to stay above 110° every day this week, and potentially be even hotter next weekend!

WATCH | Breaking down our current stretch of temps above 110°

Breaking down our current stretch of temps above 110°

Overnight lows tonight will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, which will be the case for this week as well.

Our Extreme Heat Warning is still set to expire tomorrow night at 8 p.m., but I wouldn't be surprised to see the National Weather Service issue another heat warning or advisory as we head into next weekend with temperatures set to surpass what we saw this weekend.

The good news — if there is any — is that monsoonal moisture has calmed down a bit, so our humidity levels and dew points are lower than what we experienced last week.

We're still expecting to stay dry, as our area of high pressure that's dominating our forecast moves slightly east of us during the front half of the week, but returns and plants itself firmly above the Las Vegas Valley by the end of the week, which is why it's looking even hotter next weekend.

At this point we're calling for 115° by Saturday, but confidence levels still remain pretty low about the final tally for high temps on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bottom line, it's going to be extremely hot this week, even after the Extreme Heat Warning expires Monday night — be sure to take care of yourself and those around you, and take this heat seriously!