Guy's Forecast: Slight storm chances Friday as extreme heat continues

TODAY: High temperatures around 111° in the Las Vegas Valley, 20% chance of pop up isolated monsoon thunderstorms this afternoon while temps stay above triple digits until midnight

TOMORROW: Temps a notch or two warmer near 112°, lingering storm chance at 10% with overnight lows still in the 90s

SUNDAY: Hottest day of the forecast period, temps likely around 113° but 114° could be possible, lower humidity and dew point levels but monsoonal moisture remains

NEXT WEEK: Extreme Heat Warning expires Monday night, but temps stay hot above 105° for a majority of the week, overnight lows will fall out of the 90s mid-week

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Heat continues to dominate our weather headlines, but Friday's also bringing slightly elevated storm chances back into the conversation — especially after a pop up monsoon storm brought some showers to parts of the Las Vegas Valley yesterday.

We were forecasting an official high of 109° yesterday, but Mother Nature decided to blow that out of the water with a high of 112°, which is our hottest temperature of the year... so far, since we'll likely eclipse that mark at least once this weekend.

We were also forecasting a dry day for the Las Vegas Valley, with the bulk of the shower activity expected to develop to the north and east of us, but we saw a stray shower develop around the Chinatown area after 7 p.m. last night and move northwest before dissipating through Skye Canyon.

No rainfall was recorded officially at the airport, but the shower did make for a nice show, which we featured this morning on Good Morning Las Vegas, thanks to some viewer photos.

WATCH | A look at Thursday's brief rain shower as storm chances increase Friday

A look at Thursday's brief rain shower as storm chances increase Friday

What happened yesterday is emblematic of monsoon season: if the conditions are there (increased humidity, daytime heating that generates convection), a stray storm with a very small coverage area can develop, even if it doesn't seem likely in the forecast.

It'll be a very similar set up today, with increased chances for pop up storms to develop after the 11 a.m. hour and through this afternoon and evening, but again, coverage isn't anticipated to be widespread across the Valley.

We're going for 111° for our official high temp on Friday, 112° with a lingering 10% chance of storms Saturday and 113° on Sunday, as our Extreme Heat Warning continues through Monday evening, thanks to these above normal high temps and exceptionally warm overnight lows that aren't giving us much relief from the heat.

Stay cool this weekend, and take this heat seriously!