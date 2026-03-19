Guy's Forecast: Record-shattering March heatwave continues in Southern Nevada

THIS AFTERNOON: High temperatures in the upper 90s through most of the Las Vegas valley with lots of sunshine, official high of 97° expected at Reid Airport

TONIGHT: Temps cool off into the upper 60s and low 70s, calm winds and clear skies

TOMORROW: Hottest day of the forecast period, with temperatures pushing triple digits

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND: More heat on Saturday, slightly cooler Sunday and Monday, returning to mid 90s by the middle of next week

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We saw the hottest March temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas on Wednesday, and we're going to break it again today!

Our Extreme Heat Warning continues, with daytime highs across Southern Nevada expected to be in the mid to upper 90s, with some areas pushing triple digits today.

Yesterday's official high temperature at Harry Reid International Airport was 94°, surpassing the previous all-time hottest March temperature of 93° set on March 26, 2022.

It won't last for long, though — we're forecasting 97° for today's official high, which would break today's record (90° in 2017) and become the new all-time hottest March temperature.



WATCH: Breaking down all-time hottest March temps in Las Vegas

Breaking down all-time hottest March temps in Las Vegas

That ALSO won't last for long, because tomorrow is set to be the hottest day of our forecast period and the peak of this early-season extreme heatwave.

Right now, models are showing a Friday forecast high of 98° at the airport, but I wouldn't be surprised if we actually trend a bit warmer than that, which means we could see the earliest 99° day (currently April 22, 2012) and an outside chance at seeing our earliest triple digit day in history (currently May 1, 1947).

Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s on Saturday then cool a few degrees into the low 90s on Sunday and Monday, but we'll be right back into the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week.

As it stands now — of course, the forecast is subject to change — we're set to break our daily record high temperature for the next seven consecutive days, and remain 20-30° above normal for mid to late March.

Thankfully, temperatures are still cooling off into the upper 60s and low 70s at night, which is giving us some relief from the extreme heat.

This is truly unprecedented stuff, so please remember to take extra precautions during this extreme heat: drink more water than you think you need, wear plenty of sunscreen, limit your caffeine and alcohol intake, stay inside when you can and rearrange your schedule to cooler parts of the day.

You might brush off those heat reminders as stuff you always hear, especially if you're a longtime local, but our bodies aren't adjusted to this kind of intense heat this early in the year, so we've all got to take this seriously.

It'll be a great time to hop in the pool over the next few days — if you don't have a pool the City of Las Vegas has opened a few of its splash pads and swimming pools to help families cool off during spring break and this heatwave, which you can find by clicking here.



WATCH: Thursday's splash pad, pool, UV forecast